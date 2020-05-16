Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Engine Actuators market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

An engine actuator is responsible for moving or controlling the VVT system in electronic throttle system. An actuator requires a control signal or source of energy to act or operate. The required control signal is of relatively low energy, and the source of energy could be electric current or pneumatic/hydraulic pressure.

Most of the actuators are powered by electric current. As the automotive industry is heading toward the next generation of fuel economy targets and stringent emissions norms, OEMs are focusing on enhancing the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Currently, there is a growing trend of downsizing engines to generate more power while occupying lesser space. It is leading to a reduction in the number of cylinders used, thus decreasing the displacement while maintaining the same power.

The global Automotive Engine Actuators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Engine Actuators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Engine Actuators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delphi

DENSO

Aisin Group

Eaton

Hitachi Automotive Systems

HUSCO International

Metaldyne

Perodua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VVT system

Electronic throttle system

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

