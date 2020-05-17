Global Automotive Steering System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Steering System market.

Steering is the collection of components, linkages, etc. which allows any vehicle (car, motorcycle, bicycle) to follow the desired course. An exception is the case of rail transport by which rail tracks combined together with railroad switches (and also known as points in British English) provide the steering function. The primary purpose of the steering system is to allow the driver to guide the vehicle.

Among others, Asia Pacific markte is estimated to be US$ 10598 Mn in 2017, and the value of this market is projected to see a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Steering System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Steering System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Steering System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Group

Showa

ThyssenKrupp

Hitachi Automotive System

Sona Koyo Steering System

Robert Bosch

NSK Steering System

Mando

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magal Engineering Limited

ATS Automation Tooling System

Hyundai Mobis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Steering

Hydraulic Steering

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

