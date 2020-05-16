Global Bamboo Straw Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bamboo Straw market.

Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on earth, which makes it a sustainable material. Bamboo contains a binding agent, named as Ëœbamboo kun, it is found within its fibers. The purpose of bamboo kun is to fight against any parasite or fungus that tries to grow on it, certainly making bamboo a hygienic material to use. Bamboo straws are perfect to use as drinking straws for hot drinks and cold drinks, such as smoothies or hot coffees. Bamboo straws are an environmental-friendly alternative to plastic products.

Manufacturers inclination towards the inclination and introduction of sustainable products which reduces the usage of plastic is driving the growth of bamboo straws market.

The eco-friendly, natural & organic and reusable feature of bamboo straws creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

The global Bamboo Straw market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bamboo Straw volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bamboo Straw market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Straw Free

Buluh Straws

Bamboo Straws Worldwide

Zone Bamboo Straws

Simply Straws

Kimberley-Clarke Corporation

Bambu

Anji Wuyuan Bamboo Products Factory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 9 cm

15 cm

20 cm

Segment by Application

Beverages

Juices and Drinks

Others

