Global Biopellet Energy Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biopellet Energy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Biopellet Energy market.”

Biopellet or pellet fuels are made up from biofuels made from biomass. Pellets are made up of any five general categories of biomass which includes agricultural residues, energy crops, food waste and virgin lumber.

They are a kind of solid fuel and have a uniform energy content, size, shape, moisture, and density. Biopellets are manufacturing using biomass types such as bark and sawdust. The widely deployed methods of manufacturing biopellets includes stages which are compressing, drying, pulverizing, and then molding biomass in pellets of cylindrical shape.

The global Biopellet Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biopellet Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biopellet Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enviva

Mitsubishi

Weyerhaeuser NR

Atikokan Renewable Fuel

Abellon Clean Energy

Billington Bioenergy

Biomass Secure Power

BIOAGRO Energy Osterlen

BiopelletSro

Confluence Energy

Canadian Bio Pellet

Corinth Wood Pellets

DoldHolzwerke

Curran Renewable

DONG Energy

Ecowood Fuels

Brookridge Timber

Eagle Bio-Fuels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pellet stoves

Boilers

Burners

Segment by Application

Residential and commercial heating

Power Generation

Others

