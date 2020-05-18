Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cantaloupe market.

Global Cantaloupe Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Cantaloupe, also known as muskmelon is one of the most popular forms of melon in the United States and is grown widely in California as well as throughout Europe, although the original source of cantaloupe was actually in Africa, Iran, and India. It is a member of the Cucurbitacaea family and can grow anywhere from 500g to 5kg (1-10 pounds) heavy.

The global cantaloupe market is primarily rising on the backdrop of its health benefits and its capabilities such as to prevent cancer owing to the presence of beta-carotene, an essential carotenoid that the body requires which is not only a precursor to vitamin A, but it also has been shown to act as a powerful antioxidant. The cantaloupe is also responsible to boost immunity on the account of the presence of vitamin C scavenges disease-causing free radicals and acts as an important line of defense for a healthy immune system.

This report focuses on Cantaloupe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cantaloupe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bluebonnet Nutrition

Mello Drinks

Eclectic Lady

Crispy Green

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Liquid Concentrate

Whole

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Others

