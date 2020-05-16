Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ceramic Coatings market.

Global Ceramic Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Ceramic coatings are being extensively used in the automobile and transportation industry owing to its anti-corrosion properties and offering resistance to abrasion and heat. Ceramic coatings are also used for providing a finished polish look on the exterior body of cars slowly replacing wax.

With growing research and development activities, ceramic coatings are venturing into wider application segments. Currently, automobile and transportation are expected to be the largest application for ceramic coatings. However, with further product innovations, the ceramic coating is likely to have larger application share than its counterparts such as PTFE or regular coatings.

The global Ceramic Coatings market is valued at 8210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bodycote

Praxair Surface Technologies

Aremco Products

APS Materials

Cetek Ceramic Technologies

Keronite Group

Saint-Gobain

Element

Ultramet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation & Automotive

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Components

Healthcare

Others

