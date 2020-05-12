Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Aircraft aftermarket parts play a significant role in the maintenance and repair of an operational aircraft fleet. The high cost of fleet replacement and loss of revenue caused due to aircraft on ground (AOG) situations are the prime factors that are increasing the demand for aftermarket parts.

Aircraft aftermarket parts play a significant role in the maintenance and repair of an operational aircraft fleet. The high cost of fleet replacement and loss of revenue caused due to aircraft on ground (AOG) situations are the prime factors that are increasing the demand for aftermarket parts.

Our industry research analysts have estimated that regions in EMEA will contribute significantly to the growth of the commercial aftermarket services market throughout the predicted period. Mature aviation markets offer high flight connectivity and high growth opportunities, driving the growth potential of the aircraft parts suppliers.

According to our market research analysts, the MRO parts account for major shares of the commercial aftermarket services market.

The global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eaton

GE

Honeywell International

Meggitt

Rockwell Collins

United Technologies

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

MRO Parts

Rotable Scrap Replacement Parts

Other

Segment by Application

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

