Global Construction Fabrics Market: A Latest Research Report to Share Global Market Insights and Dynamics | COVID19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: Low & Bonar (UK), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Sattler AG (Austria), Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan), Serge Ferrari etc.

The Global Construction Fabrics Market was valued at USD 1,445.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,569.6 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Construction Fabrics Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Construction Fabrics Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Construction fabrics are resilient, polymer-coated, durable, and high-performance materials. These are made up of high strength inner fabric coated material which helps in heat, air transfer, resisting moisture, and safeguard the fabric from mechanical and chemical damage. Construction fabrics have self-cleaning properties along with strength, resilience, lightweight, resistance to chemicals and harsh weather conditions.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Low & Bonar (UK), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Sattler AG (Austria), Taiyo Kogyo Corporation (Japan), Serge Ferrari (France), Saint-Gobain (France), Hiraoka & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Endutex Coated Technical Textiles (Portugal), VERSEIDAG-INDUTEX GmbH (Germany), and Hightex GmbH (Germany) among others

By End-Users: Tensile Architecture, Awnings & Canopies, Facades

Based on application, the tensile architecture segment is expected to dominant the market during the forecast period

Based on application, the market has been segmented into tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, and facades. The tensile architecture segment accounts of the largest share in the global construction fabrics market by application. The major factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the rising applications, ranging from tensile architecture to facades.

The manufacturers Low & Bonar, Sioen Industries NV, and Saint-Gobain are mainly investing in the development of construction fabrics for the tensile architecture application, which expected the lead the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

Based on regions:

Asia-Pacific to dominate the construction fabrics market throughout the forecast period

Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 42% share of the global construction fabrics market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth in the urbanization and liberalization of foreign direct investment in the construction sector are the major driving factor for the region in the global market. Moreover, the increasing installation of awnings & canopies and a significant increase in the use of construction fabrics in various applications such as tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, and facades in the global construction fabrics market in future.

North America is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. The manufacturers are investing in North American countries to meet the demand for construction fabrics. The increase in local manufacturers and suppliers and diversification in the region’s construction sector are expected to enhance the market growth in the global construction fabrics market during the forecast.

