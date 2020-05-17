Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Power Distribution Automation market.

Distribution Automation System refers to a set of intelligent processors, communication technologies and sensors the enables to coordinate and monitor the distribution assets of electric power. Electric power distribution automation system is important part of smart grid systems. Distribution automation system provides benefits of efficient and reliable operations within the grid.

Some of the factors inhibiting the market growth are less technologies availability in electric power system and implementation of the system. The market is having opportunities in residential market and in geographies such as Asia Pacific including India, Australia and many more.

The global Electric Power Distribution Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Power Distribution Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Power Distribution Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

S&C Electric

Atlantic City Electric

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Communication

Sensors

Monitoring Devices

Advanced Power Electronic Technologies

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturers

Commercial

Information Technology

Telecom

Others

