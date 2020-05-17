Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fermented Dairy Ingredients market.

Production and consumption of flavoured milk across North America is expected to witness a significant rise especially in the U.S. owing to growing consumer preferences for value added milk products such as flavoured milk and organic milk. Besides, consumers are not willing to bargain on taste, health or convenience. The flavoured milk product type segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global market and is gaining popularity as an alternative to other beverages.

The yogurt product type segment is anticipated to gain more than 100 BPS by 2025when compared to 2017 owing to factors such as growing demand for milk and milk products, which includes fermented dairy products.

The global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fermented Dairy Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fermented Dairy Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke

du Pont

Chr. Hansen

Cargill

Bioprox

Novozymes

Kerry

Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion

Arla Foods Ingredients

Lake International

DairyChem

CSK Food

CP Ingredients

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cheese

Flavoured Milk

Yogurt

Segment by Application

Bakery

Dairy

Snacks

Others

