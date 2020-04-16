Global Foliar Fertilizer Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Market Outlook:

Fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs that are required in farming. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years, the chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture field. In recent years the agrochemicals were used immensely for obtaining higher yield. The quality of the products can be altered by regulating the mineral supplies through fertilization. Fertilizer helps in soil fertility and also provides necessary nutrients to the plants as well the soil. There are different ways in which the plant gets its mineral nutrients, they are natural soil fertility, fertilizer that is being added to the soil, and foliar fertilizer added to the leaves. Foliar fertilizer is a direct application of the fertilizers to the plant leaves in order to supply the necessary nutrients to the plants and crops. In 1844, the foliar fertilizer was used to treat a plant disease named Plant Chlorosis, which is a condition in which the plant cannot synthesize enough chlorophyll due to lack of nutrients. So the foliar fertilizer is used to solve the nutrient deficiencies in the plants, and also helps promote the overall plant health. In the recent years, foliar fertilizer is being widely used in horticulture (fruits and vegetables). In simple terms, foliar fertilizer is a plant nutrient created for the leaf feeding.

Reasons for covering this title:

Factors like waterlogged soil and soil pH will limit the nutrient uptake of plants from the roots. Foliar fertilizer came forward as the ultimate plant care solution for several issues like lack of plant nutrients, plant diseases and lack of other supplements. The primary usage of the foliar fertilizer is done when the roots are not able to absorb the nutrients from the soil. The secondary usage of foliar fertilizer is to alleviate specific micronutrient deficiencies. Foliar fertilizer contains either a chelated iron compound or a mixture of several nutrients along with iron compound. The foliar fertilizer supplies micronutrients such as Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, Calcium, and Boron which helps in the growth and yield of plants. Generally, the foliar fertilizer is either applied early in the morning or late in the night, so that the nutrients are easily absorbed by the leaf. The necessary plant nutrients exist in a dissolved form in the fertilizer, and the nutrients are available to the plant parts instantly after application. Since the plant nutrients are available immediately after application, those nutrients will also be highly beneficial to solve the temporary nutrient stress. The efficiency of the foliar fertilizer is high, even when the dosage is low due to their nature. For instant remedies, the foliar fertilizer is being used which will gain a huge traction in the market. This will eventually increase the market for the foliar fertilizer.

Global foliar fertilizer market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Sources, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as

Natural/Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Form, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Crop Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the global foliar fertilizer market has been segmented as

Crop Protection Spray Fertilizer

Nutritional Spray Fertilizer

Others

Global foliar fertilizer market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global foliar fertilizer market are Alpine, Everris, Yara International ASA, NACHURS, Kugler Company, Best Environmental Technologies, Agro Nova Science, OMEX Agriculture Inc, COMPO EXPERT, Sustainable Agro Solutions, AGRA Group, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC., among others.

Key Developments in the foliar fertilizer market:

In the year 2016, Sustainable Agro Solutions along with Green Eagles launched their CODA products in Malaysia. More than 100 people came for the event and they were shown the actions of the sprays in papaya, bean, cucumber, bean and rice fields.

In the year 2017, COMPO EXPERT partners in China with a leading Chinese fertilizer company Xinyangfeng. This will help in the new technology development, localized production and commercialization of the fertilizer products.