Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Fruit juices are commonly prepared from juice concentrate. However, several juice manufacturers have now started using puree concentrate in fruit juices to give a smooth blend and to increase the thickness. Many types of puree concentrate especially the purees made from exotic fruits like apple puree concentrate is used in almost all the juices. Moreover, a large proportion of fibrous matter is naturally found in exotic fruits, which leads to an increasing demand for and growth of the Exotic Fruit segment in the global fruit concentrate puree market.

The Exotic Fruit segment in the global fruit concentrate puree market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 400 Mn in 2017, which is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period to reach more than US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global Fruit Concentrate Puree market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fruit Concentrate Puree volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fruit Concentrate Puree market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrana Juice

China Huiyuan Juice

Cobell

Doehler

Fenix

Grunewald Fruchtsaft

Kerr

Tianjin Kunyu International

Tree Top

Watts

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

With Sugar

No Added Sugar

Segment by Application

Food

Beverage

Juice

