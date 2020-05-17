Global Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor market.

Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF or GCSF), also known as colony-stimulating factor 3 (CSF 3), is a glycoprotein that stimulates the bone marrow to produce granulocytes and stem cellsand release them into the bloodstream.

Functionally, it is a cytokine and hormone, a type of colony-stimulating factor, and is produced by a number of different tissues.

The pharmaceutical analogs of naturally occurring G-CSF are called filgrastim and lenograstim.

G-CSF also stimulates the survival, proliferation, differentiation, and function of neutrophil precursors and mature neutrophils.

The global Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioCad

Dong-A Socio Group

Pfizer

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Stada Arzneimittel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Amgen

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capsules

Tablets

Others

Segment by Application

Oncological Diseases

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormone Deficiencies

Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders

Others

