Global Heavy Duty Bags Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Heavy duty bags are highly durable and efficient packaging solution for most of the end use industries. Heavy duty bags can sustain more weight than regular bags. Also, heavy duty bags offers cost-effective and space efficient solution for packaging. Heavy duty bags can be easily stacked and transport. Heavy duty bags are generally manufactured using plastic and paper materials.
The growing production from the manufacturing sector is expected to propel the demand for the global heavy duty bags market during the forecast period.
The global Heavy Duty Bags market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Heavy Duty Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Duty Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mondi Group
Sonoco Products
Amcor
Berry Global
Novolex
Bemis
ProAmpac
LC Packaging International
Muscat Polymers
Segezha Group
Seevent Plastics
MegaSack
TMR Woven Bags and Sacks
Nihon Matai
Wenzhou SMOO Bags
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Capacity
Less Than 20 Kg
20-40 Kg
Above 40 Kg
By Material
Paper
Plastic
Jute
Others
Segment by Application
Food
Agriculture
Chemical & Fertilizers
Building & Construction
Automotive
Others
