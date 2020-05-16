Global Industrial Fasteners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fasteners market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Fasteners Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Fasteners market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Fasteners market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fasteners market.”

Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as metals and plastics.

Industrial-grade products are commercially available in several forms including externally threaded, aerospace grade and other standard fasteners. The rapid growth of the aerospace & defense sector in the emerging economies including China, Israel, South Korea and India is expected to fuel the product consumption.

The global Industrial Fasteners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fasteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fasteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

Illinois Tool Works

Acument

ATF

Dokka Fasteners

LISI

Nippon

Stanlry Black&Decker

Penn Engineering

Hilti

Standard Fasteners

EJOT

Kova

MW Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By material

Metals

Plastics

By grade

Aerospace-Grade Fasteners

Standard Fasteners

General

Segment by Application

OEM

MRO

Construction

