Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industrial floor mats are used in several industries, which involve the chance of falls, spills, fatigue, and slips. Various types of industrial floor mats specific to tasks involving hazards are available in the market. There are two major types of industrial floor mats: entrance mats and ergonomic mats.

The growing demand for industrial floor mats has compelled vendors to offer industrial floor mats that increase productivity, improve hygiene and appearance, and decrease back and neck injuries. Also, an increasing number of vendors provide other features of industrial floor mats such as slip and chemical resistance, anti-microbial, oil and grease resistance, and aesthetic appeal have enhanced product performance.

The global Industrial Floor Mats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Floor Mats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Floor Mats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M (US)

Cintas Corporation (US)

Forbo Holdings(Switzerland)

Unifirst (US)

Bergo Flooring (Sweden)

Eagle Mat & Floor (US)

Birrus Matting Systems (Australia)

Superior Manufacturing (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial ergonomic floor mats

Industrial entrance floor mats

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

