Global Industrial Pails Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Pail is essentially a cylindrical container used in various industrial applications for the purpose of transportation or shipping. These containers have either slanted sides or straight sides with a bail or handle and lids. Industrial pails come in different sizes depending upon the amount of material they are intended to carry. Moreover, various materials are used to manufacture industrial pails basis the nature of goods they transport and the industry they are being used for.

The high density polyethylene material type segment was expected to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the material type category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2025.

The global Industrial Pails market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Pails volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Pails market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SCHUTZ

Grief

Mauser

Orora

Balmer Lawrie

Industrial

Delta

FDL

Fibrestar

Sonoco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Steel

Aluminium

Tin

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Petrochemical

Others

