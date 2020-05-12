Global Life Science Analytics Market Size, by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics), by Application (Research & Development) End User (Research Centers) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

The Global Life Science Analytics Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials coupled with technological advancements are two key factors which will aid in augmenting the growth of the market. Conversely, high implantation costs might impede the market growth.

The global life science analytics market is primarily segmented based on type, application, end user and regions.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Descriptive Analytics

* Predictive Analytics

* Prescriptive Analytics

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Research & Development

* Sales & Marketing

* Pharmacovigilance

* Regulatory Compliance

* Supply Chain Optimization

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

* Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

* Medical Device Companies

* Research Centers

* Third-Party Administrators

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* SAS Institute Inc.

* IBM Corporation

* Oracle Corporation

* Iqvia

* Accenture

* Cognizant

* Maxisit

* Scio Health Analytics

* Take Solutions

* Wipro Limited

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Life Science Analytics Market Overview

5. Global Life Science Analytics Market by Product Type

6. Global Life Science Analytics Market by Application

7. Global Life Science Analytics Market by Region

8. North America Life Science Analytics Market

9. Europe Life Science Analytics Market

10. Asia Pacific Life Science Analytics Market

11. South America Life Science Analytics Market

12. Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Life Science Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

