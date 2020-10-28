Global Light Gauge Steel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Light Gauge Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Light Gauge Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Light gauge steel is a thin-walled steel skeleton, using continuous hot-dip galvanized steel sheet (strip) or color coated sheet (strip) based on continuous hot-dip galvanized sheet (strip)as raw materials, produced by cold-bending process, widely applied in hotels, terminal buildings, stations, playgrounds, shopping malls, factories, office buildings, old building renovation, interior decoration, roof and other places.
There are thousands of manufacturers in total all around the world. China has become the largest producer since 2013, accounting for nearly 1/4 of the global production, but most of them are low-end products. Europe and North America Manufacturers generally produce higher-end products.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Light Gauge Steel Market
In 2019, the global Light Gauge Steel market size was US$ 5936.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5182.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Light Gauge Steel Scope and Market Size
Light Gauge Steel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Gauge Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Light Gauge Steel market is segmented into
Wall Light Gauge Stell
Ceiling Light Gauge Steel
Segment by Application, the Light Gauge Steel market is segmented into
Wall Light Gauge Steel
Ceiling Light Gauge Steel
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Light Gauge Steel Market Share Analysis
Light Gauge Steel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Light Gauge Steel product introduction, recent developments, Light Gauge Steel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Knauf
Gyproc
Boral
Kirii
Akkon
Armstrong
ClarkDietrich
Clotan Steel
EOS Facades
METSEC
FrameTech
Epack
All-Span
MBA
BNBM
GangXing
CKM
AGBM
XLLG
