Global MDI,TDI and Polyurethane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

MDI,TDI and Polyurethane are basic shape memory polymers and widely used in various industries.

The flexible foams segment is projected to hold the largest share in the MDI, TDI and polyurethane market during the next five years. This large share is attributed to the energy efficiency requirements globally, as the governments and organizations have to comply with international norms and regulations. Flexible polyurethane foams help the manufacturers to address issues such as weight reduction, vibration absorption, fuel efficiency, and durability.

The global MDI,TDI and Polyurethane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MDI,TDI and Polyurethane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MDI,TDI and Polyurethane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Chematur Engineering AB (Sweden)

Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)

Wanhua Chemicals Group Co. (China)

Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Paints and Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives and Sealants

Segment by Application

Construction

Furniture and Interiors

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Others

