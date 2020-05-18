Global Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System market.

The BBW technology eliminates the mechanical linkages in vehicles thus lowering the overall cost of the vehicle as the electronic systems need lesser components compared to mechanical linkages. Mechanical components such as the steering column, intermediate shafts, pumps, hoses, vacuum servos, belts, coolers, and master cylinders are removed from the vehicle that is equipped with a BBW system.

This system lower the manufacturing costs and improve the vehicle ergonomics. Also, the system provides better fuel efficiency and economy by significantly lowering the emission levels. Furthermore, due to the absence of the traditional mechanical linkages, the wear and tear of the braking system is much lesser which in turn, lowers maintenance costs.

The global Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Brake by Wire (BBW) System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Bosch

BWI group

ZF TRW

NXP Semiconductors

Johnson Electric

ADVICS (Aisin Seiki)

Honda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single-channel

Multiple-channel

Segment by Application

Electric Motorcycle

Fuel Motorcycle

