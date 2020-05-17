Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market.

Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) is a therapeutic technique (or) sealed wound-care system that involves usage of a vacuum dressing to promote healing of large chronic persistent wounds and acute complicated wounds. NPWT is also used for rapid healing of second- and third-degree burns. The system consists of an electronically controlled pump and a foam dressing that drains the wound. An adjustable negative pressure is applied via an airtight adhesive film that covers the wound.

Single use disposable NPWT devices segment, followed by the portable NPWT devices segment, is expected to account for highest demand for NPWT devices over the forecast period.

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acelity

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec

PAUL HARTMANN

Medela

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone NPWT Devices

Single use Disposable NPWT Devices

Portable NPWT Devices

NPWT Accessories (Canister)

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care Settings

