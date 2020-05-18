Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Packaging Barrier Films market.

Packaging barrier films are flexible films used mostly as suitable substitutes for food packaging. These films reduce the need for preservatives, serve as a printing substrate, and increase the shelf life of the product. Despite being costlier than conventional packaging solutions, packaging barrier films have been witnessing increased demand, especially from the food and beverages sector, owing to their ability to prevent oxygenation and thereby stop the degradation of contents.

High barrier segment by barrier type is expected to witness higher market share by the end of the forecasted period. This segment dominated the global market in 2017, with respect to value share.

The global Packaging Barrier Films market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packaging Barrier Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaging Barrier Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis

Uflex

Sealed Air

Mondi

Huhtamaki

Winpak

Atlantis Pak

Glenroy

Plastissimo

Bischof & Klein

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metallized Films

Inorganic Oxide Coated Films

Organic Coated/Laminated Films

Coextruded Films

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Homecare

Electronics

Food & Beverages

