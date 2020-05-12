Global Paint Stripper Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Paint Stripper Market market.

Overview:

Paint stripper is also known as paint remover, contains chemicals, and is a product designed to remove old paint, finishes, and coatings and also to clean underlying surfaces, doors, or parts of furniture. Some paint stripping chemicals can harm the user if not used correctly. Other paint removal methods include heat (radiant heat, hot air, or steam) or mechanical (sanding or scraping).

Dynamics:

Increasing urbanization, growing manufacturing industry output, increasing investments in construction and infrastructure are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market to certain extent over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations coupled with various health and safety risks related with paint stripping products among some of the major factors anticipated to hamper growth of the market. Heat guns are an alternative to chemical paint strippers, and though more of a manual process, is still preferred by some. Some companies are also offering sand blasters, which can be an alternative for larger-scale tasks in which paint needs to be removed.

Increasing R&D activities, initiatives, and investments to develop and introduce products that would aid in reducing operation time and manufacturing costs of paint stripper is expected to drive growth of the target market.

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

Among the type segments, the solvent paint stripper segment is projected to account for major revenue share in the global market. The caustic paint stripper segment is projected to register significant CAGR in terms of revenue. This projection is due to more preference among consumers as the consistency of caustic paint stripper, which are water-based solutions, are ideal to use to remove thick layers of paint and are good to use on surfaces with detailed molding.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the building renovation application segment is projected to account for major revenue contribution to the target market. This can be attributed to rising usage of paint stripper for modification of old constructions or infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to register largest revenue growth, followed by the market in Europe. Revenue growth of the market in North America is projected to be driven by significantly high revenue from sales of products in the US. In addition, wide usage of these products in the aerospace and aeronautics sectors is expected to positively impact market growth as there are numerous such locations in the US, as well as in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register a significant growth rate as compared to the market in other regions over the forecast period owing to increasing automotive industries and infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and South Korea in this region.

Global Paint Stripper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Solvent Type

Caustic Type

Acidic Type

Segmentation by Application:

Vehicle Maintenance

Aerospace

Building Renovation

Furniture Refinishing

Industrial Repairs

