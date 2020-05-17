Global Palletizing Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Palletizing Robots market.

A palletizer is a mechanical machine that provides automatic means of loading an object like a crenelated carton or products onto a pallet. To run products for a longer period of time, robotic palletizing technology is growing efficiency and profitability. In industry, palletizing robots are used mainly for loading and unloading parts, boxes, or other things from or to pallets. Palletizing robots perform the function automatically. These palletizing robots are inclusively usedin various industries like food processing, shipping, and manufacturing.

The case palletizing segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the machine type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by 2025 over 2017.

The global Palletizing Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Palletizing Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Palletizing Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

YASKAWA

Mitsubishi

Krones

Brenton

Remtec

Kawasaki

DAN-Palletiser

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Case Palletizing

Bag Palletizing

De-palletizing

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging

