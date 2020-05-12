Global Paper Dyes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Paper Dyes Market market.

Global Paper Dyes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global paper dyes market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Introduction

Paper dyes are substance used to impart color to the paper. The coloring cannot be altered by heat, washing, or other factors. These dyes are mainly used in package & board, coated paper, printing & writing, copier papers, tissue & toweling, and decorative laminated paper applications.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Dynamics

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing use of paper and paperboard products in various end uses. Growing demand for tissue papers across the globe owing to increasing focus of consumers towards hygiene and rising spending power of individuals is projected to drive the growth of the paper dyes market in the next 10 years. Moreover, the introduction of environment-friendly paper dyes is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers, which in turn drive the growth of the potential market.

However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials coupled with growing digitalization across the globe are some of the factors projected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the direct dyes segment is anticipated to register significant growth in the paper dyes market. Direct dyes require only cooking salt and hot water. These type dyes offer a complete range of colors. It is used in various applications namely writing & printing, coated paper, tissues, decorative papers, etc.

Among the form segments, the liquid dyes segment is estimated to account a major share in the global market. Increasing demand for liquid paper dyes in applications such as coated paper, printing & writing, package & board, tissue, decorative laminated paper, envelope grades, copier papers, and newsprint applications, which in turn projected to propel the growth of this segment.

Among the application segments, the packaging &board segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Traditional paper dyes are replaced by direct and basic dyes. Increasing demand for packaging paper & boards from the E-commerce sector in developed countries is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. Paper dyes are used in packaging applications such as egg boxes, sacks, fiberboard, and carton board.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific paper dyes market is projected to dominate the paper dyes market in the next 10 years. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to the availability of raw materials, favorable government policies for manufacturing of paper dyes, and presence of large number paper manufacturing companies. Increasing demand for attractive packaging material for the marketing of products is projected to drive growth of Asia Pacific paper dyes market over the long run.

North America paper dyes market is projected to register moderate growth rate over the next 10 years. Growing paper industry in the countries in this region is a key factor driving the growth of the paper dyes market in North America. In addition, growing demand for writing and printing paper is projected to support the growth of the target market.

Global Paper Dyes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sulfur Dyes

Direct Dyes

Basic Dyes

Acid Dyes

Segmentation by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by Application:

Packaging & Board

Writing & Printing

Coated Paper

Tissues

Others (Decorative Laminated Paper, and Label, Posters)

