Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global patient flow management solutions market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, component, delivery mode, and region.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Overview

Patient flow management includes management of patient flow in efficient and effective manner in order to meeting patients requirements. These software solutions play important role from managing the flow from registration process to tracking, and keeping record of treatment for patient. Patient flow management solution uses real-time data inputs coupled with required analytical and statistical software in order to design an effective workflow.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for patient flow management solutions in order to reduce overcrowding, hospitals efforts to reduce patient waiting for treatment, and efficient utilization of bed are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for improving quality care of patient and rising need for cost reduction by reducing labor cost and human errors are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of hospital admissions and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are some other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, high initial investment cost, lack of skilled professionals, and security concern regarding patient data are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, inadequate infrastructure to adopt patient flow management solutions is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing collaboration, partnership activities among manufacturers, and innovative product launches in patient flow management solution, this trend is expected to support growth of the target market.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based models and increasing usage of portable devices such as smart phones in patient flow management solutions are some major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its factors such as cost-effectiveness and availability.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness and adoption of technologically advanced tools in order to improve healthcare infrastructure to reduce patient waiting time and maximize bed utilization. In addition, increasing awareness of patient flow management solutions among various healthcare organizations, owing to conferences conducted regarding healthcare IT and its importance in hospital management is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in North America region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing rising adoption of patient flow management solutions across developed countries such as New Zealand and Singapore.

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Integrated

Standalone

Segmentation by type:

Event-Driven Patient Tracking

Real-Time Locating Systems

Segmentation by component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by delivery mode:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

