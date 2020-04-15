Global Peek Dental Implants Market Opportunity Assessment to Disclose Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Players 2017 – 2025

Dental implants therapy continues to be one of the most promising therapy in replacing missed teeth. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry estimates that’s, currently 3 million of Americans are implanted with dental implants and the number is growing by 500,000 a year. Dental implants with titanium is often associated with several complications. Following several studies in the discovery of biocompatible dental implant material, poly-ether-ether-ketone (PEEK) was found to be an attractive alternative to titanium in orthopedics due to its low elastic module resulting in more enhanced and natural comfort to the patients.

PEEK dental implants are considered as high class semi crystalline thermoplastic polymer implants and are widely accepted in the medical industry. PEEK dental implant is coated and blended with a bioactive particles to increase the osseoconductive properties and roughness in the surface. Metal free dental restorations are increasingly becoming popular as a result of increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and due to poor biocompatibility of available biomaterials. In the past PEEK materials have been widely used in cranial plates, components of fingers etc. In dentistry PEEK is widely used in construction of dental abutment systems, in construction of partial dentures, bridges, for crowns and for bar restorations. The global market of PEEK dental implants is expected to witness attractive growth during the forecast period.

Today a large number of dental practitioners are opting for PEEK implants. Metal implants procedures in dentistry are quite time consuming and results in increased chance of infection. Also, dental implant procures with metals require use of expensive equipment’s making the overall procedure very costly. However, PEEK implants are strong and lighter in weight, are designed digitally to match the patient’s anatomy, does not causes allergy and does not demonstrates thermal or electrical conductivity, making them highly reliable for patients. Apart from this, PEEK frameworks are also shock absorbent and demonstrates high resistance to abrasion and decay. This is expected to result in growing market revenues for PEEK dental implants over the coming years.

High cost of PEEK dental implants and limited prosthetic options available is expected to result in declining revenues in PEEK dental implants market over the forecast period.

The global market for PEEK Dental Implantsis segmented on basis of product type, type of connection, material type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Dental Crowns Dental Abutment Dental Dentures Dental Bridges

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



PEEK is a novel material used in implant dentistry. PEEK in combination with zirconia implants are shown to exhibit an exceptional prosthesis option due to its physical and mechanical properties and its biocompatibility.

By product type, the global market for PEEK dental implants has been classified into, dental crowns, dental abutments, dental dentures and dental bridges.

On the basis of end user the global PEEK dental implants market is segmented into, hospital, dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of regional presence, global PEEK dental Implant market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global PEEK dental implants. Increased aesthetics demand of patients and growing number of patients refraining from incorporation of a metallic material as a dental implant material is expected to boost the revenues of PEEK dental implants over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of dental implant surgery will further push the revenue of PEEK dental implants due to their extraordinary biocompatibility. This includes dental problems in adults as well as pediatric population including, tooth decay and dental caries leading to more number of dental implant procedures. Furthermore, increasing rate of dental implants procedures among older group is also expected to result in higher demand for PEEK globally over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global PEEK dental implants market.

Some of the major players operating in global PEEK dental implants market are, SisoMM, invibio, MKPrecision, Evonik Industries AG, Phoenix Implants GmbH, Dibay, and Victrex plc Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

