Global Polyurethane Sealants Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global polyurethane sealants market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market: Overview

Polyurethane (PU) sealants are elastomeric material materials that is used to fill gaps and joints in floors and walls. These sealants can be used for wood, metal, and concrete structures. Polyurethane sealants are an alternative to silicone sealants and are preferred in wood coating application owing to its durability and abrasion resistance. In addition, polyurethane sealants are used as an adhesive owing to its excellent bonding ability. Polyurethane sealants are widely used in many industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and others because of its flexibility, weather and corrosion resistant and others.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for polyurethane sealants in various sectors such as automotive, building & construction, and consumer goods, owing to its flexibility, lightweight, weather resistance, and paintable properties is expected to be a key factor driving growth of the polyurethane sealants market. Growing technological developments in various industries owing to innovative products is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the PU sealants market to certain extent. In addition, increasing R&D and investments for manufacturing of low volatile organic compounds emission and sustainable sealants, owing to its waterproof nature, safety, and ease of application is expected to boost revenue growth of the PU sealants market.

However, high raw material cost is a factor which may hinder growth of the target market in the next coming years.

Increasing R& bio-based PU sealants, is estimated to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, and is anticipated to support revenue growth of the potential market.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market: Segment Insights

On the basis of product type, the one-component PU sealants segment is expected to account for significant revenue share whereas the two-component PU sealants segment is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market in the next coming years. Among end-use industry, the building & construction segment is estimated to register major share contribution in terms of value and volume in the potential market over the long run.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to hold major revenue share contribution and is projected to witness fastest growth rate in the global polyurethane sealants market. Increasing utilization of these sealants in building & construction, automotive, and other industries is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the target market in the region. The polyurethane sealants market in North America is anticipated to account for moderate revenue share in the target market in the next coming years. Increasing investments by government in aerospace and automotive sectors in countries in region, is a factor expected to support revenue growth in the North America polyurethane sealants market. Europe polyurethane sealants market is projected to grow at a moderate rate in the target market, followed by Middle East & Africa market.

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

One-component Polyurethane Sealants

Two-component Polyurethane Sealants

Segmentation on the Basis of End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Marine

