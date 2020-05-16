Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Sole Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyurethane Sole Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyurethane Sole Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Polyurethane Sole Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Polyurethane Sole Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global polyurethane sole market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, footwear type, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Polyurethane Sole Market: Introduction

Polyurethane sole also called as PU sole or footwear polyurethane are hardwearing shoe soles with better mechanical properties. These type of sole are sued in various types of footwear such as leisure, sports, work & safety, and slippers & sandals.

Global Polyurethane Sole Market: Dynamics

Growing footwear industry in developed and developing economies owing to changing living standards and adoption of latest fashion trends is a key factor projected to drive the growth of the potential market over the long run. Properties of polyurethane sole such as high mechanical strength, which makes footwear durable is anticipated to drive the growth of the potential market over the next few years. In addition, increasing demand for sports, slippers & sandals, work & safety, and leisure footwear is estimated to support the growth of the market.

However, stringent regulations regarding use of plastics coupled with fluctuating prices of crude oil are some factors anticipated restrain the growth of the potential market.

Global Polyurethane Sole Market: Raw Material Analysis

Among the raw material segments, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate segment is anticipated to contribute a major share in the polyurethane sole market. Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate is reacted with polyols along with other additives to manufacture polyurethane sole or footwear polyurethane. Properties of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate such as high degree of resilience and stiffness are estimated to boost the growth of the segment. The toluene diphenyl diisocyanate segment is estimated to grow steadily in the potential market.

Global Polyurethane Sole Market: Footwear Type Analysis

Among the footwear type segments, the slippers & sandals segment is anticipated to register moderate growth rate over the next few years. Increasing demand for slippers & sandals in developing countries is anticipated to augment the growth of the segment over the long run. The work & safety footwear segment is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate. Growing awareness regarding the safety of workers at the workplace is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Polyurethane Sole Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific polyurethane sole market is estimated to dominate the target market in terms of revenue over the long run. Increasing demand for footwear owing to rising population coupled with disposable income of individuals is anticipated to augment the growth of the potential market in the Asia Pacific over a few years. In addition, rapid industrialization in countries in the region is projected to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific polyurethane sole market.

The Asia Pacific is Projected to be the largest market for polyurethane sole followed by the market in North America. The polyurethane sole market in North America is anticipated to register steady growth over the next few years. Growing demand for footwear in the region owing to the rising demand for comfortable footwear is estimated to drive the growth of the North America polyurethane sole market. In addition, the presence of a large number of footwear manufacturers in the region is projected to boost the growth of polyurethane sole market in North America.

Global Polyurethane Sole Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate

Polyols

Segmentation by Footwear Type:

Leisure

Work and Safety

Slippers & Sandals

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Polyurethane Sole Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580