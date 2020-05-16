Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Portable Spirometry Devices Market market.

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Overview

A spirometer is a medical instrument used for measuring the volume of air inspired and expired by the lungs. The primary signal measured in spirometry may be flow of air or volume. Spirometry helps to diagnose breathing problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and many others. The test with the help of portable spirometry can be performed anywhere and by anybody.

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing global incidences of chronic respiratory diseases is a key factor expected to drive the growth in terms of revenue in target market over the forecast years. In addition, higher per capita income level, growing geriatric population, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing number of product approvals by the regulatory authorities are some of the other factors expected to increase the demand for portable spirometry devices globally. However, stringent government regulation and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, flow-sensing portable spirometry devices is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. This is primarily attributed to, non-invasive diagnostic devices enabling simple lung function examination. Among the application segments, COPD is expected to witnessed largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases globally. Among the end user segments, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to growing patient population, well-developed healthcare infrastructure at hospitals and clinics in developing countries

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Trends

Major players are launching new technologically advanced product in order to expand the business. For instance, in April 2018, NuvoAir AB, which is a Sweden-based company launched newest version of its home-use spirometer that connected to users smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth.

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in North America is projected to a significant market share in the target market over the forecast period. This can be primarily due to, higher awareness about preventive care, increasing number of research and development activities for the development of advent medical devices, and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in next 10 years. This can be primarily to, availability of respiratory care monitoring and therapeutic devices in the region. In addition, improved healthcare facilities and higher investment by public and private companies, for better treatment options to the patients are some of the other factors expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific portable spirometry devices market.

Global Portable Spirometry Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

Flow-Sensing Portable Spirometry Devices

Peak Flow Meters

Volume Measurement

Segmentation by application:

Asthma

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Others

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

