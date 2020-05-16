Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Post-Harvest Treatment Market market.

The global aseptic paper packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type, application, and region.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Overview

Post-harvest treatment deal with protection and enhance quality of the product such as fruits, vegetables, and root crops. The basic postharvest technologies include edible coatings, chemical treatment and temperature management including heat and irradiation that helps in restoring antimicrobials, antioxidants, and allows anti-browning. Edible coating enhances taste and texture of the product and also protects products from damage during storage and transportation.

According to the document published by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation, Global quantitative food losses and waste per year roughly 30% for cereals, 40-50% for root crops, fruits and vegetables, 20% for oil seeds, meat and dairy plus 35% for fish. So, demand for post-harvest treatment products is likely to grow and individuals more likely shifting focus on reducing post-harvest losses.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Dynamics

increasing demand for post-harvest treatment for food, vegetables, and fruits to enhance their nutritional value is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global post-harvest treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness and need for the post-harvest losses is expected to propel growth of the global market in the coming years. Recent trend shows that, consumers are shifting towards consumption of organic fruits & vegetables and innovative post-harvest treatment solutions to reduce food wastage.

However, lack of efficient infrastructure for post-harvest mechanisms, stringent government regulations related to quality of food, and lack of awareness regarding losses after harvest, are some of the factors may hamper demand for post-harvest treatment and restrain growth of global market during the forecasted years to certain extent.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the ingredient type, the coatings segment is expected to hold significant share in the global target market over the forecast period. Coatings help to reduce the breakdown of fruits & vegetables and delay softening and ripening as well as maintains the color, firmness, and flavor of fruits & vegetables.

The application based segmentation of the target market consisting fruits and vegetables. Among these, fruits segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic fruits such as bananas, which in turn has driven the segment growth of the post-harvest treatment market.

Post-Harvest Treatment Market: Region Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific accounts for largest share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Large-scale production of fruits & vegetables, increasing export scenario, and shifting focus on reducing post-harvest losses in countries such as China and India is expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Innovative postharvest handling practices and treatment methods is also expected to bolster growth of the global post-harvest treatment market in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for food safety, quality, and shelf life of fruits & vegetables in the region.

The market in North America is expected to witness considerable growth owing to increasing processed food & beverages sector and increasing demand for fresh fruits & vegetables. Middle East & Africa are apparent to exhibit rising demand of target products during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of crop diseases and rising demand for organic products in the region.

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Ingredient Type:

Coatings

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers

Segmentation by Application:

Fruits

Vegetables

