Global Powder Injection Molding Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Powder Injection Molding Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global powder injection molding market report has been segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region.

Global Powder Injection Molding Market: Overview

Powder injection molding is one of the latest and innovative injection molding technique which is used for manufacturing small modules in huge quantities with the help of ceramic ware, alloys, or powder form of metals. Two processes are used namely: metal injection molding and ceramic injection molding. This powder injection molding is used in many applications as they offer durable components and high tensile strength. For example, Apple Inc. uses this for developing lightning connectors to contest with other companies.

Global Powder Injection Molding Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand from various end use industries such as industrial machinery, medical, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, aerospace, and others is the major factor expected to drive the target market. In addition, increasing use of this powder injection molding technology in the surgical equipment in the medical field is one of the other factor expected to drive the global powder injection molding market. However, conventional principles & agreements for export are among the major factor hampering the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Furthermore, increasing development and growing machine manufacturing production are among the other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Powder Injection Molding Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, metal injection segment is likely to dominates the global market in terms of revenue share. As there is a high demand for these metal injection and is a factor expected to drive the growth of type segment. On the basis of raw material, stainless steel segment dominates the global market. On the basis of technology, metal injection molding segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. On the basis of industry vertical, consumer goods segment dominates the global market owing to increasing demand for consumer goods across various regions

Global Powder Injection Molding Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for largest share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. Due to increasing number of smart phone users coupled with growing number of end use industries such as aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics industries especially in US is the factor expected to drive growth of the global powder injection molding market in the region. Asia Pacific market in likely to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to growing electronic equipment market and is a factor driving growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is also accounted for the major market share in terms of revenue. Rapid technological advancements in machine tools is a factor expected to drive the growth of the Europe market. Furthermore, market in Middle East and Africa estimated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by in Latin America the global market.

Global Powder Injection Molding Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Metal Injection

Ceramic Injection

Segmentation by raw material:

Stainless steel

Soft magnetic alloys

Titanium alloys

Low-alloy steels

Segmentation by technology:

Ceramic injection molding (CIM)

Metal injection molding (MIM)

Segmentation by industry vertical:

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

