Global Power Amplifier Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Power Amplifier Market: Overview

Power amplifiers are designed to surge magnitude power of given input signal. For instance, the power amplifier amplifies power from few watts to high watts. This increased signal is high enough to drive loads of output devices such as headphones, speakers, RF transmitters, and others.

Global Power Amplifier Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for high quality and performance audio devices among individuals globally is resulting into high demand for power amplifier, owing to its ability to eliminates non-linear distortion and cross and switching distortions in devices or circuits they are attached. In addition, increasing popularity of various consumer electronics products especially audio devices among individuals across the globe is another factor expected to propel adoption of power amplifier, as the power amplifiers are light weight and they draw low current.

Moreover, growing need for quality high audio devices and increasing adoption of LTE technology in various industrial verticals are some key factors expected to support the target market growth. Increasing adoption of power amplifiers to amplify the signal and increasing applications of switching type power amplifiers among various industrial verticals as these power amplifiers are used for controlling almost all industrial actuator systems such as DC motors and servos. These are among major factors expected to drive the global power amplifier market growth.

However, high complexity associated with design and improved efficiency is a major factor expected to restraint the target market growth to a certain extent.

In addition, high cost associated with advanced power amplifiers and reduced profit margin due to highly fragmented industries offering various substitutes of power amplifier are some key challenging factors expected to restraint the potential market growth in the near future.

Global Power Amplifier Market: Opportunities and Trend

Emergence of 5G technology and increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in devices to achieve better connectivity are major factors projected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for prominent and new entree players in the global power amplifier market in the coming 10 years.

Major trends observed in the global market is increasing technological advancements in electronic devices. In addition, increasing integration of advanced semiconductor technologies with various audio devices to achieve amplified power source is another major trend observed in the target market.

Increasing R&D activities that are focused on new product development, partnerships agreements among prominent players, and introduction of enhanced power amplifier products in the global market are some additional key trends observed in the potential market.

For instance, in April 2018, Japanese-based Yamaha Corporation, manufacturer of power amplifier products, launched new audio amplifier RX-V485, RX-V685, and RX-V585 in order to strengthen their product portfolio.

Global Power Amplifier Market: Regional Analysis

The power amplifier market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest revenue share and is expected to hold its dominance in the global market. The Asia Pacific power amplifier market is primarily driven, owing to high presence of various manufacturing facility, increasing production of consumer electronics and automobiles, and increasing per capita income in countries in region.

Whereas, the market in North America is expected to register second highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period, followed by the market in Europe region.

Global Power Amplifier Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product type:

RF Power Amplifier

Audio Power Amplifier

Segmentation by Class Type:

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Class AB

Others (G, H, DG, K)

Segmentation by Technology:

Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Germanium

Others (Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InP), etc.)

Segmentation by Industry:

Automotive

Military & Defense

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing Industries

