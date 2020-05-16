Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market.”

The switching electronic circuits are called as power electronics, and are used to control the flow of energy. Power electronics are also considered in conversion of electric power, in which the power electronic circuit uses semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors.

Growth in concerns towards use of clean and renewable sources of energy, drive the market. Electric cars run on renewable and clean energy, making it more viable for the growth in the near future.

The global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alstom

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Freescale Semiconductor

Microsemi

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Stmicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing

Texas Instruments

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete

Segment by Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

