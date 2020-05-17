Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market market.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global prenatal vitamin supplements market report has been segmented on the basis of dosage form, sales channel, and region.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Overview

Prenatal supplements are those vitamins supplements that are intended to consume before, during, and after pregnancy. In addition, these supplements are used to fulfill daily nutrient requirements of pregnant women and are available in various forms such as powder, capsule, gel, etc.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Dynamics

Women have a more stressful and hectic lifestyle, owing to a lot of responsibilities and duties to be carried out in professional as well as personal life. In addition, while balancing between these duties her daily routine gets disturbed, owing to improper timings of eating and sleeping which may lead to a deficiency of vitamins. Hence, women population often suffers a deficiency of vitamins and minerals during pregnancy. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of nutritional supplement during pregnancy is one of the major factors driving growth of the target market. In addition, a prenatal vitamin supplement is intended to use for better digestion system and it also contains dietary components that offer extra vitamin values. Increasing R&D activities regarding vitamin supplements and its nutrient values is another factor anticipated to support global market growth. Increasing investments of major players in order to develop effective prenatal supplements is expected to create lucrative opportunities for expansion of the target market. Increasing consumption of vitamin supplements during pregnancy is attributed to various benefits offered by it regarding health such as safe to consume, convenient option to manage day-to-day needs of nutrients, etc. which are expected to propel target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the stringent regulations regarding the approval of the product are one of the key factor expected to hinder growth of the target market. Moreover, the high cost of supplements is another factor expected to challenge growth of the global market.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

Among dosage form, the capsule segment is anticipated to account significant revenue share of global market, owing to its extended shelf life as compared to other forms.

Among sales channel, the drug stores segment is projected to dominate global market, as drug stores aids to clarify doubts or any questions regarding medications prescribed by doctors more conveniently.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for prenatal vitamin supplements is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing health-conscious population. In addition, an increasing number of literate women population and extended childbearing age are some factors among others expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Prenatal vitamin supplements market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing disposable income and easy availability of vitamin supplements. In addition, increasing government initiatives such as organizing health campaigns regarding awareness and precautions to be taken during pregnancy is another factor driving growth of the target market in emerging economies such as India and China. Markets in Latin America and Europe, are expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Dosage Form:

Powder

Capsule

Gummy

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

