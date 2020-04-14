Global Prescriptionrx Sunglass Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth in the Coming Years 2015 – 2021

Prescription sunglasses are used for the protection of eyes from the harmful ultraviolet radiations which can cause permanent damage to the eyes. The prescription sunglasses are an effective way of limiting exposure of eyes to safe levels along with the dropping glare levels. These sunglasses are available in a wide range of sizes and styles for the people suffering from myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. The features like comfort, modern design, style and adjustable frame, among others are making these sunglasses extremely appealing to the customers.

The rising penetration of superior optics with high strength properties and ultra-light weight is expected to fuel the demand of prescription sunglass market over the forecast period. The growth is further supported by the growing adoption of e-commerce solutions which is encouraging the online purchase of these products. In addition, increasing focus for vision care due to new healthcare initiatives is fueling the demand for these products to provide effective eye care to people. Furthermore, the modern technological advancements in terms of high quality lens design and material composition is expected to drive the global market in the future as well. Moreover, the worldwide increasing population and growing cases of vision deficiency is providing ample opportunities to the prescription sunglass market retailers and manufacturers to expand their global reach in this market.

Additionally, the increasing digitization in the field of production and development is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. This is owing to the growing advancements in the sectors of plastics, metallurgy, optics, and other areas. Additionally, the growing public awareness about the risks associated with the ultraviolet radiation is accelerating the market growth tremendously. However, the rising acceptance of other vision corrective alternatives namely optical surgeries along with the growing contact lenses popularity is expected to restrict the market growth throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the high cost and strict eye-test regulations are one of the major factors which are inhibiting the growth of Prescription/Rx Sunglass market worldwide.

The global prescription/Rx sunglass market has been segmented on the basis of lens material and geographical regions. Based on the type of lens material used, the market can be classified into CR-39, polyurethane, polycarbonate, and glass, among others. On the basis of various geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In Asia Pacific, the demand for these products is mainly generating due to manufacturing of CR-39 (lens material) in countries such as India, China and Japan. This will lower the prices of prescription sunglasses in these regions resulting in creating more demand for the market. The demand in Europe is primarily driven by the availability of high-end brands in the region.

Some of the major players in the Prescription/Rx Sunglass market include Bausch & Lomb, Charmant Group, Carl Zeiss, CooperVision, CIBA Vision, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Hoya Corporation, Essilor International S.A., Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Marchon Eyewear, Bollé Safety, De Rigo SpA, SEE and Seiko Corp., among others.