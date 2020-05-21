Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Market 2020| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2026

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market.

An Primary Alkaline Batteries is a type of primary battery, which derives its energy from the reaction between zinc metal and manganese dioxide. This report presents the worldwide Primary Alkaline Batteries market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (history data 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturer, region, type and application. This study also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The Primary Alkaline Batteries market was valued at 10.31 Billion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 14.58 Billion US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. By Company Duracell Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Panasonic Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Energizer Toshiba NANFU Battery GP Batteries FDK Changhong Zheijiang Mustang Maxell Huatai Group Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery By Product Type AA AAA Others By Application Home Appliances Toys Consumer Electronics Others Production by Region North America Europe Japan China Southeast Asia India Consumption by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe South America Middle East & Africa

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Market Segment By Type:

Global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Global Primary Alkaline Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Global Primary Alkaline Batteries market

TOC

1 STUDY COVERAGE1 1.1 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCT INTRODUCTION1 1.2 KEY MARKET SEGMENTS IN THIS STUDY1 1.3 KEY MANUFACTURERS COVERED1 1.4 MARKET BY TYPE2 1.4.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type2 1.4.2 AA3 1.4.3 AAA4 1.4.4 Others5 1.5 MARKET BY APPLICATION6 1.5.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application6 1.5.2 Home Appliances7 1.5.3 Toys9 1.5.4 Consumer Electronics9 1.5.5 Others12 1.6 CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) IMPACT WILL HAVE A SEVERE IMPACT ON GLOBAL GROWTH13 1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections13 1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices21 1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy25 1.7 THE COVID-19 IMPACT ON PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES INDUSTRY29 1.8 STUDY OBJECTIVES30 1.9 YEARS CONSIDERED30 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY32 2.1 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES MARKET SIZE32 2.1.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue 2014-202632 2.1.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Production 2014-202633 2.2 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES GROWTH RATE (CAGR) 2019-202633 2.3 ANALYSIS OF COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE34 2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)34 2.3.2 Key Primary Alkaline Batteries Manufacturers35 2.4 KEY TRENDS FOR PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES MARKETS & PRODUCTS35 3 MARKET SIZE BY MANUFACTURERS37 3.1 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION BY MANUFACTURERS37 3.1.1 Primary Alkaline Batteries Production by Manufacturers37 3.1.2 Primary Alkaline Batteries Production Market Share by Manufacturers38 3.2 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES REVENUE BY MANUFACTURERS40 3.2.1 Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)40 3.2.2 Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)40 3.3 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS41 3.4 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS42 4 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION BY REGION43 4.1 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION BY REGION43 4.1.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Production Market Share by Region43 4.1.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region44 4.2 NORTH AMERICA45 4.2.1 North America Primary Alkaline Batteries Production45 4.2.2 North America Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue46 4.2.3 Key Players in North America46 4.2.4 North America Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export47 4.3 EUROPE48 4.3.1 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Production48 4.3.2 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue49 4.3.3 Key Players in Europe49 4.3.4 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export50 4.4 JAPAN51 4.4.1 Japan Primary Alkaline Batteries Production51 4.4.2 Japan Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue52 4.4.3 Key Players in Japan52 4.4.4 Japan Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export53 4.5 CHINA54 4.5.1 China Primary Alkaline Batteries Production54 4.5.2 China Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue55 4.5.3 Key Players in China55 4.5.4 China Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export56 4.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA57 4.6.1 Southeast Asia Primary Alkaline Batteries Production57 4.6.2 Southeast Asia Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue58 4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia58 4.6.4 Southeast Asia Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export59 4.7 INDIA60 4.7.1 India Primary Alkaline Batteries Production60 4.7.2 India Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue61 4.7.3 Key Players in India61 4.7.4 India Primary Alkaline Batteries Import & Export62 5 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES CONSUMPTION BY REGION63 5.1 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES CONSUMPTION BY REGION63 5.1.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Region63 5.1.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption Market Share by Region63 5.2 NORTH AMERICA64 5.2.1 North America Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Application65 5.2.2 North America Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Countries65 5.2.3 United States66 5.2.4 Canada67 5.2.5 Mexico67 5.3 EUROPE68 5.3.1 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Application68 5.3.2 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Countries69 5.3.3 Germany70 5.3.4 France70 5.3.5 UK71 5.3.6 Italy71 5.3.7 Russia72 5.4 ASIA PACIFIC73 5.4.1 Asia Pacific Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Application73 5.4.2 Asia Pacific Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Region74 5.4.3 China75 5.4.4 Japan75 5.4.5 South Korea76 5.4.6 India76 5.4.7 Southeast Asia77 5.5 SOUTH AMERICA78 5.5.1 South America Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Application78 5.5.2 South America Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Countries79 5.5.3 Brazil80 5.5.4 Argentina80 5.5.5 Columbia81 5.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA82 5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Application82 5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption by Countries83 5.6.3 Saudi Arabia84 5.6.4 UAE84 5.6.5 Egypt85 5.6.6 South Africa85 5.6.7 Nigeria86 6 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2014-2019)87 6.1 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION BY TYPE87 6.2 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES REVENUE BY TYPE88 6.3 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRICE BY TYPE89 7 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2014-2019)90 7.1 OVERVIEW90 7.2 GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES BREAKDOWN DADA BY APPLICATION90 8 KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS92 8.1 DURACELL92 8.1.1 Duracell Company Details92 8.1.2 Duracell Overview92 8.1.3 Duracell Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)93 8.1.4 Duracell Primary Alkaline Batteries Product93 8.2 ZHONGYIN (NINGBO) BATTERY93 8.2.1 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Company Details93 8.2.2 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Overview94 8.2.3 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)94 8.2.4 Zhongyin (Ningbo) Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Product95 8.3 PANASONIC95 8.3.1 Panasonic Company Details95 8.3.2 Panasonic Overview96 8.3.3 Panasonic Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)96 8.3.4 Panasonic Primary Alkaline Batteries Product97 8.3.5 PanasonicRecent Development97 8.4 GUANGZHOU TIGER HEAD BATTERY GROUP97 8.4.1 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Company Details97 8.4.2 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Overview98 8.4.3 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)98 8.4.4 Guangzhou Tiger Head Battery Group Primary Alkaline Batteries Product99 8.5 ENERGIZER99 8.5.1 Energizer Company Details99 8.5.2 Energizer Overview100 8.5.3 Energizer Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)100 8.5.4 Energizer Primary Alkaline Batteries Product101 8.6 TOSHIBA101 8.6.1 Toshiba Company Details101 8.6.2 Toshiba Overview102 8.6.3 Toshiba Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)102 8.6.4 Toshiba Primary Alkaline Batteries Product103 8.7 NANFU BATTERY103 8.7.1 NANFU Battery Company Details103 8.7.2 NANFU Battery Overview104 8.7.3 NANFU Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)104 8.7.4 NANFU Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Product105 8.7.5 NANFU BatteryRecent Development105 8.8 GP BATTERIES105 8.8.1 GP Batteries Company Details105 8.8.2 GP Batteries Overview106 8.8.3 GP Batteries Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)106 8.8.4 GP Batteries Primary Alkaline Batteries Product107 8.9 FDK107 8.9.1 FDK Company Details107 8.9.2 FDK Overview108 8.9.3 FDK Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)108 8.9.4 FDK Primary Alkaline Batteries Product109 8.10 CHANGHONG109 8.10.1 Changhong Company Details109 8.10.2 Changhong Overview109 8.10.3 Changhong Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)110 8.10.4 Changhong Primary Alkaline Batteries Product110 8.11 ZHEIJIANG MUSTANG111 8.11.1 Zheijiang Mustang Company Details111 8.11.2 Zheijiang Mustang Overview111 8.11.3 Zheijiang Mustang Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)112 8.11.4 Zheijiang Mustang Primary Alkaline Batteries Product112 8.12 MAXELL113 8.12.1 Maxell Company Details113 8.12.2 Maxell Overview113 8.12.3 Maxell Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)114 8.12.4 Maxell Primary Alkaline Batteries Product114 8.13 HUATAI GROUP115 8.13.1 Huatai Group Company Details115 8.13.2 Huatai Group Overview115 8.13.3 Huatai Group Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)116 8.13.4 Huatai Group Primary Alkaline Batteries Product116 8.14 XIAMEN 3-CIRCLES SPORTS TECHNOLOGY117 8.14.1 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Company Details117 8.14.2 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Overview117 8.14.3 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)118 8.14.4 Xiamen 3-circles Sports Technology Primary Alkaline Batteries Product118 8.15 GUANGXI WUZHOU SUNWATT BATTERY119 8.15.1 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Company Details119 8.15.2 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Overview119 8.15.3 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Production, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)120 8.15.4 Guangxi Wuzhou Sunwatt Battery Primary Alkaline Batteries Product120 9 PRODUCTION FORECAST121 9.1 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION AND REVENUE FORECAST121 9.1.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Production Forecast121 9.1.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue Forecast122 9.2 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES PRODUCTION AND REVENUE FORECAST BY REGION122 9.2.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue Forecast by Region122 9.2.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Production Forecast by Region123 9.3 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES KEY REGIONS FORECAST124 9.3.1 North America124 9.3.2 Europe125 9.3.3 Japan125 9.3.4 China126 9.3.5 Southeast Asia126 9.3.6 India127 9.4 MARKET FORECAST BY TYPE127 9.4.1 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Production Forecast by Type127 9.4.2 Global Primary Alkaline Batteries Revenue Forecast by Type128 10 CONSUMPTION FORECAST129 10.1 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES CONSUMPTION FORECAST BY APPLICATION129 10.2 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES CONSUMPTION FORECAST BY REGION129 10.3 NORTH AMERICA MARKET CONSUMPTION FORECAST130 10.4 UNITED STATES131 10.4.1 Canada131 10.4.2 Mexico132 10.5 EUROPE MARKET CONSUMPTION FORECAST132 10.5.1 Europe Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2026132 10.5.2 Germany133 10.5.3 France133 10.5.4 UK134 10.5.5 Italy134 10.5.6 Russia135 10.6 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET CONSUMPTION FORECAST135 10.6.1 Asia Pacific Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption Forecast by Region (2019-2026)135 10.6.2 China136 10.6.3 Japan136 10.6.4 South Korea137 10.6.5 India137 10.6.6 Southeast Asia138 10.7 SOUTH AMERICA MARKET CONSUMPTION FORECAST138 10.7.1 South America Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2026138 10.7.2 Brazil139 10.7.3 Argentina139 10.7.4 Columbia140 10.8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET CONSUMPTION FORECAST140 10.8.1 Middle East and Africa Primary Alkaline Batteries Consumption Forecast by Country 2019-2026140 10.8.2 Saudi Arabia141 10.8.3 UAE141 10.8.4 Egypt142 10.8.5 South Africa142 10.8.6 Nigeria143 11 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS144 11.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS144 11.2 SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS145 11.2.1 Primary Alkaline Batteries Sales Channels145 11.2.2 Primary Alkaline Batteries Distributors146 11.3 PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES CUSTOMERS148 12 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS149 12.1 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND DRIVERS149 12.2 MARKET CHALLENGES150 12.3 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS151 13 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL PRIMARY ALKALINE BATTERIES STUDY153 14 APPENDIX155 14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY155 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach155 14.1.2 Data Source159 14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS161 14.3 DISCLAIMER162 鈥

