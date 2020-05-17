Global Professional Skincare Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Professional Skincare Products Market market.

Global Professional Skincare Products Market: Overview

Professional skincare products are mainly used to improve physical appearance and gain healthy skin by individuals. These products also help to avoid skin related infections and provide skin protection from pollution, dust, and excessive sunlight. There are variety of skincare products available in the market that includes, sun protection, anti-aging, anti-cellulite, anti-pigmentation, toners, anti-dehydration, and other products especially designed for the sensitive skin.

Global Professional Skincare Products Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for professional skincare products among individuals due to rising concerns about the skin related issues such as acne, pigmentation, and aging spots across the globe is a key factor driving growth of the global professional skincare products market. In addition, increasing awareness about healthy skin and beneficial properties of skincare products are key factors supporting growth of the global market. In addition, rising concerns about synthetic cosmetic products among individuals resulting in increasing demand for organic and natural skincare products across the globe is major factor expected to boost growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Rising disposable income among individuals across the globe, increasing product advertising through social media platforms, and increasing E-commerce penetration are some key factors expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising concerns about physical appearance and increasing awareness about fashion trends across the globe are some major factors expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with professional skincare products is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global professional skincare products market to a certain extent. In addition, rising concerns about side effects of skincare products and availability of low cost associated substitute products in the market are other factors may hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Professional Skincare Products Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing aging population across the globe healthy skin and high awareness about anti-aging skin care products among aging population are primary factors driving revenue growth of the anti-aging products segment among product type segment.

Global Professional Skincare Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest revenue share followed by the market in North America and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumer base and increasing product penetration in countries in these regions are expected to support growth of the professional skincare product market in Asia Pacific and North America over the forecast period. Markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising awareness about the multifunctional skincare products in the countries such as Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil in these regions.

Global Professional Skincare Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Anti-Pigmentation/Hyper Pigmentation Control

Anti-aging

Acne Control

Anti-Dehydration

Anti-Cellulite

Sun Protection

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Retail

Online/E-commerce

