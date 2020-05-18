Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protein Cookies Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Protein Cookies Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Protein Cookies Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Protein Cookies Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Protein Cookies Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global protein cookies market report has been segmented on the basis of flavor, protein source, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Protein Cookies Market: Overview

Protein cookies is a rich source of protein and energy. These cookies offer various health benefits such as lowering the blood pressure and improvement in brain functioning. These cookies can be varied by adding flavors or ingredients including chocolate, spices & seeds, fruits and nuts and other related flavors. These cookies are also available in various kinds such as sandwich protein cookies, soft baked protein cookies and others.

Global Protein Cookies Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global protein cookies market is increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of protein cookies. In addition, major players operating in the target market are concentrating to extend product range by adding various flavors such as soy-free vegan pea and gluten-free protein cookie, which is a factor expected to propel growth of the target market. In January 2018, Quest Nutrition introduced a new range of quest protein cookies which is available in various flavors including oatmeal raisin cookies, chocolate chip cookies, double chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and snickerdoodle cookies. Moreover, in September 2017, NuGo Nutrition launched a soy-free vegan pea gluten-free protein cookie, which contains 16 grams of protein in every package.

However, high cost of such cookies in one of the major factor expected to hamper the target market growth.

Global Protein Cookies Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the protein source segments, the plant source segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market. This is attributable to growing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the plant-based ingredients.

Among the flavor segments, the chocolate segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to anti-oxidant properties and other related characteristics including sweet taste, aroma, and nutritional contents of chocolate.

Among the distribution channel segment, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to availability of various food products at a single place along with different offers.

Global Protein Cookies Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is estimated to contribute major revenue shares in the global market. This can be attributed to rapidly growing bakery and confectionery sector in this region. In addition, various recent launches of cookies and related products in this region is anticipated to propel the target market growth. According to report Sector Trend Analysis of Bakery Product in the UK, retail volume of cookies categories was 36.6 thousand tons in 2016. Moreover, as per same report, the retail volume of cookies is projected to increase to 41.1 thousand tons in 2021.

Asia Pacific protein cookies market is projected to register substantial growth, owing to growing consumption of healthy and protein-based food products. In addition, growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and changing buying patterns among the consumers are some additional factors expected to propel the target market growth in this region.

Global Protein Cookies Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Flavor:

Fruit & Dried Fruits

Chocolate

Nuts & Seeds

Others (Spices, Oatmeal, etc.)

Segmentation by Protein Source:

Plant Source

Animal Source

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others (Grocery Stores, Departmental Stores)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Protein Cookies Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580