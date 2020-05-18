Global Protein Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protein Packaging Market market.

The global organic beverage market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, packaging type, product type, and region.

Global Protein Packaging Market: Introduction

Protein packages are material used in packaging of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. These packaging material are manufactured according to the product enclosed in it.

Global Protein Packaging Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for dietary supplements in developed countries owing to growing awareness towards weight management is projected to augment the growth of the global protein packaging market. Extensive brand campaigns by various nutritional supplements manufacturers is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the global market. Increasing demand for supplements to enhance the intake of proteins in the body is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising awareness among individuals regarding benefits related to consumption of nutraceutical products is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, high cost of protein supplements coupled with rising environmental concerns over the materials used for packaging are some of the factors expected to affect the growth of the protein packaging market.

Global Protein Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the raw material segments, the plastics segment is projected to register significant growth in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for stand up pouches and side gusset bags is projected to drive the growth of this segment. The paperboard segment is estimated to grow steadily over the next few years.

Among the packaging type segments, the flexible packaging segment is projected to dominate the global protein packaging market. Increasing demand for innovative packaging materials is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The rigid packaging segment is projected to register a lucrative growth rate in the protein packaging market.

Among the product type segments, the protein powder segment is estimated to account for a major share in the global protein packaging market. Growing demand for nutritional supplements in developing and developed countries is expected to drive the growth of the segment. The protein shakes segment is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the protein packaging market.

Global Protein Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is projected to dominate the global protein packaging market over the next few years. Growing demand for supplements in the region owing to rising health awareness among the individuals is a key factor projected to support the growth of the North America protein packaging market. Increasing fitness and athletics infrastructure in the region is expected to boost demand for sports and nutrition products, which in turn drive the growth of the North America protein packaging market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific protein packaging market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the next few years. Increasing demand for dietary supplements in the countries in this region, owing to rise in disposable income and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the growth of the protein packaging market in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the individuals is expected to boost demand for nutrition supplements and bars, which in turn drive the growth of the Asia Pacific protein packaging market.

Global Protein Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Materials:

Plastics

Paperboard

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Segmentation by Product Type:

Protein Power

Protein Bars

Protein Shakes

