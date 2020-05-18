Global Pulses Ingredients Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pulses Ingredients Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pulses Ingredients Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global pulses ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region.

Global Pulses Ingredients Market: Overview

Pulse ingredients are fine powdered ingredients which are obtained through various fractions of peas, lentils, and chickpeas. Pulses belong to the family of legumes (Fabaceae). Pulse ingredients are available in variety of types including starch, powder, and protein.

Global Pulses Ingredients Market: Dynamics

Pulse ingredients is a group of food and feed grade substances which serves as natural solution in order to increase nutritional value of foods without modifying or compromising aroma, flavor, color, and other related properties. In addition, good source for B vitamins variants including thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), and other nutrients including magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron which aids to improve immune system, which is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, various health benefits associated with consumption of pulse ingredients including low-fat is a factor expected to fuel demand for such ingredients. In addition, increasing application of these ingredients in healthy snack food and other food related products including bakery and confectionery is another factor expected to augment growth of the global market. Moreover, Increasing R&D activities to offer better pulse ingredients-based food products is other factor expected to propel growth of the global market.

However, stringent FDA regulations and availability of alternatives are some of the key factors may hamper growth of the target market growth over the forecast period. In addition, fluctuating cost of pulses is another factor expected to hinder growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Pulses Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the pulses flours segment is projected to account for significant shares in the global market, owing to high demand for these flours among healthy and gluten-free snack food manufacturers.

Among the source segments, the chickpeas segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to availability of chickpeas at competitive price.

Among the application segments, the food & beverages segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing consumption of on-the-go healthy and organic food products.

Global Pulses Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

Pulses ingredients market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to strong presence of pulses ingredients manufacturers in the region. In addition, rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by pulses ingredients is one of the key factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

North America pulses ingredients market is projected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for these ingredients among health conscious population is a factor projected to fuel growth of the target market in this region.

Europe pulses ingredients market is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing demand for pulses ingredients-based animal feed. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.

Global Pulses Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Pulses Starch

Pulses Flours

Pulses Proteins

Segmentation by Source:

Beans

Lentils

Peas

Chickpeas

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

