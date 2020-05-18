Global PVC Compound Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PVC Compound Market market.

Global PVC Compound Market: Overview

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the most commonly used thermoplastic material available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications. PVC has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. PVC compounding is used to mix resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing.

Global PVC Compound Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for plastics across various industries such as construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Synthetic polymers such as PVC, PP, PE, PC, and PU are majorly used in various applications such as packaging, automotive components, electronic components, toys, furniture, and construction materials.

In addition, rising adoption of plastics as the substitute for metals such as steel and aluminum for fabricating automotive components by automotive OEMs to reduce gross vehicle weight in order to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This factor is expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand for plastics in construction industry for various applications such as floorings, performance safety windows, doors, insulation materials, storage tanks, pipes, and cables is expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Further, rising consumer awareness regarding attractive interiors is resulting in increasing demand for PVC components in interior designing is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing government investments in many projects across various sectors such as water and sanitation management, irrigation, building & construction, power, transport, retail etc., in which PVC and CPVC play an important role is another important factor expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating prices of petrochemical is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, fluctuation of crude oil price is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing development and innovative product launches are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global PVC Compound Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the plasticized PVC segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the profiles & tubes segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global PVC Compound Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific followed by Europe is expected to dominate in the global PVC compound market over the forecast period and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to its higher incremental value.

The market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth and is expected to register a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period, followed by Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global PVC Compound Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

Segmentation by application:

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others

