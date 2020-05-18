Global Quark Powder Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Quark Powder Market market.

Global Quark Powder Market: Overview

Quark is one of the dairy product with a high amount of nutrition, which is light and easy to digest. Quark powder can be made from skimmed or semi-skimmed milk, and buttermilk through a fermentation process. It is white, soft, unaged, and has no salt added. It is used for the production of various types of cheesecakes. Additionally, quark powder is used to bake bread as it improves freshness as well as intensifies the flavors.

Global Quark Powder Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for ready-made food products in developed and developing countries across is a major factor expected to drive growth of the quark powder market. The rising number of hotels and restaurant across the globe is another factor driving growth of the global quark powder market. In addition, dairy-based food products have a rich amount of protein content, providing comprehensive amino acid which increases the growth of muscle mass are other factors expected drive growth of the global market over the fore coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for bakery products in developing and developed countries owing to changing food patterns is another factor driving the growth of the quark powder market.

However, the high cost of quark powder is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global quark powder market to a certain extent.

Global Quark Powder Market: Segment Analysis

Among the packaging segments, the bulk packaging is projected to register the highest market share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for quark powder from hotels and restaurants is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Among the distribution channel segments, the hypermarkets/supermarkets are expected to contribute major share in the global quark powder market.

Among the end use segments, the hotels segment is projected to register lucrative growth rate in the global market. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products is estimated to support the growth of the segment.

Global Quark Powder Market: Region Analysis

The Europe market is expected to account for major revenue contribution to the global quark powder market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to rapidly expanding food & beverages industry, and increasing demand for ready-made food products among consumers in countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK in the region. The North America market is expected to follow Europe market in terms of revenue contribution in the global quark powder market, due to increasing consumption of dairy products. In addition, growing health consciousness and awareness among consumer regarding benefits related to consumption of low fat and nutritious products in countries such as the US and Canada is projected to support the growth of the potential market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecasted period, due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income among individuals, and high spending on food & beverages. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets are expected to register steady growth rate over the next few years.

Global Quark Powder Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by packaging:

Bulk Packaging

Retail Packaging

Segmentation by end-use:

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafe

Household

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Store

Online Stores

