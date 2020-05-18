Global Radar Security Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radar Security market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Radar Security market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Radar Security market.”

Radar is an object-detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, altitude, direction, or speed of objects. Radar security systems can be used to detect aircraft, ships, motor vehicles and people.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. Many of the countries considered under the APAC region are developing countries, wherein the number of manufacturing companies is increasing. The demographic factors (population), shifting consumer landscape (consumer adoption levels), and economic factors are the key drivers for the APAC market.

The global Radar Security market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radar Security volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radar Security market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Saab

Elbit Systems

Flir Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Kongsberg

Detect

SRC

Kelvin Hughes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems

Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems

Marine Surveillance Radar (MSR) Systems

Segment by Application

Border Security

Seaport and Harbor

Critical Infrastructure

Others

