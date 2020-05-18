Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market market.

The global radiation-hardened electronics market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, and region.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Overview

Radiation hardened is a process of making systems resistant and to protect electronic components from the damage by ionizing and high energy radiation in the various manufacturing systems.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for radiation-hardened systems in power management devices is expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of various types of radiation-hardened electronic components such as a transistor, MOSFETs, and diode in various defense and space applications are some of the key factors expected to bolster growth of the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for communication satellite for multicore processor technology, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) operations, and FPGA advancements is anticipated to bolster target market subsequently over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of the component is a major factor which may hamper demand for radiation-hardened electronics and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Also, the development of small satellites with small life cycle also hamper adoption and restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application, the space segment is expected to account for the highest growth in the global radiation-hardened electronics market, as it bolsters communication activities through satellite for security.

Among the material, the silicon segment is expected to account for the highest growth in the global radiation-hardened electronics market, as it provides low thermal conductivity.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by the market owing to a large number of radiation-hardened electronics component manufacturers in countries in the region. The Europe radiation-hardened electronics market is also contributing second-highest share in the global market owing to the adoption of technologically advanced target products for various space-related devices.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing space and research and development activities in countries such as China and India in the region.

Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing support by governments for the adoption and development of advanced radiation-hardened electronics devices in countries in these regions.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Custom-Made

Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (Cots)

Segmentation by Material:

Silicon,

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon

Segmentation by Application:

Space

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plant

