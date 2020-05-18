Global Radiology Information System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiology Information System Market market.

The global radiology information system market report has been segmented on the basis of product, deployment, component, end user, and region.

Global Radiology Information System Market: Overview

Radiology Information System (RIS) is a computer networked system used to organize and manage workflow of medical imagery and radiology department, supporting business analysis in a department. RIS is widely used along with picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, appointment booking, custom patient report creation, image archives, and manage waiting lists.

There are various imaging technologies, such as X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET), which include under radiology and used for diagnosis of a wide variety of diseases and skeletal conditions such as fractures.

Global Radiology Information System Market: Dynamics

Increasing rate of patient pool suffering from chronic diseases across developed and developing countries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing R&D activities by government owed research organization for innovation and developing new technologies in existing system is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising adoption of radiology information system across medical industry in order to keep a track of patients medical record and secure the data is another factor expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of trained professionals for handling RIS and rising concerns regarding data safety and security are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cyberattacks and need to secure patient information is important for companies operating in the target market.

Rising adoption of healthcare IT services across developing economies is a major factor expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Radiology Information System Market: Segment Analysis

Among product, the integrated RIS segment is expected to dominate in the target market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to it offers advanced features such as digital dictation, voice recognition, and barcode technology through its improved versions.

Among deployment mode, the web-based segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to its convenience and features to improve workflow for tracking and maintaining patient information such as beds in hospitals, billing, etc. Among end user, the hospital segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Radiology Information System Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to register high growth rate in the global market over the forecast period, owing to early adoption of innovative technologies and improved healthcare infrastructure, especially in the US. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for advanced diagnostic treatments for chronic diseases across various countries in the region.

Global Radiology Information System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Integrated RIS

Standalone RIS

Segmentation by deployment:

Web Based RIS

Cloud Based RIS

On-Premise RIS

Segmentation by component:

Services

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

In-Patient

Out-Patient

Physician Clinic

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Radiology Clinics

