Global Railway Cybersecurity Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global railway cybersecurity market report has been segmented on the basis of type, security type, solutions and services, and region.

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market: Overview

Railway cybersecurity is used to protect infrastructure, digital resources, and data from cyber-attacks, ransomware, malware, and others. Railway cybersecurity is necessary to secure infrastructure and organizational data from malicious threats. Additionally, railway focus on level of threat and their vulnerabilities is defined by the authorities. Railway cybersecurity offers solutions and services to identify cyber-attacks and propose counter measurements through automated systems.

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of railway cyberattacks and demand for cybersecurity services are major factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market in the years to come. Additionally, increasing adoption of automated technologies and IoT, government regulations and statutes pertaining to data protection such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are among some other factors expected to augment growth of the global railway cybersecurity market. Furthermore, implementation of cybersecurity solutions, increasing cyber-attack vulnerability of rail traffic management such as traffic control, signaling, routing, etc. are factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, lack of cybersecurity expertise for proactive strategic planning and security of generated data are factors which may restrain demand for railway cybersecurity and hamper growth of the target market.

Integration of IoT and demand for cloud-based services are factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the infrastructural segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market owing to deployment of railway traffic management systems in high-speed trains and metros.

Among the security type segments, the network security segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the next 10 years owing to increasing number of security breaches. In addition, increasing demand for network security owing to rising counter threats is a factor expected to drive segment growth of the market.

Among the solutions and services segments, the services segment is projected to register major share in terms of revenue in the target market. The services safeguard the networks, end points, data, enhance security portfolio of infrastructure, and others.

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market: Region Analysis

The Europe railway cybersecurity market is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to system administration. The railway cybersecurity market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the target market in the next 10 years. This is attributed to increasing investments by government in railway projects in countries such as China, India, and others in the Asia Pacific region. The North America market is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the global railway cybersecurity market owing to infrastructure and on-board type in countries in the region.

Global Railway Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Infrastructural

On-board

Segmentation on the Basis of Security Type:

Application Security

Network Security

Data Protection

End Point Segment

System Administration

Segmentation on the Basis of Solutions and Services:

Solutions

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Services

Design and Implementation

Risk and Threat Assessment

Support and Maintenance

