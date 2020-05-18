Global Rapid Test Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rapid Test Market market.

The global rapid test market report has been segmented on the basis of contaminant, food tested, technology, and region.

Rapid test is used for faster and reliable results to ensure the food safety. Various contaminants such as pathogens, veterinary drugs, processing induced chemicals, etc. can cause serious illness and infectious diseases. The technologies used for rapid test are immunoassay-based, chromatography-based, etc.

Growing demand for rapid test to test food products owing to increasing foodborne illness and infectious diseases is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, rapid test is used to eliminate the risk of bacterial or microbial contamination caused by pathogens, GMOs, meat speciation, allergens, etc. and maintain the quality of product. Increasing demand for rapid test technologies owing to implementation of stringent food safety regulations is another factor anticipated to drive growth of the global rapid test market. Furthermore, increasing food trade across the globe, coupled with rising demand for processed food and complexity of food supply chain, and increasing government investment in various countries for food safety are among the other factors expected to fuel growth of the rapid test market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost of equipment which in turn increase the cost of testing. This is a major factor that may hamper growth of the rapid test market. Additionally, lack of food control systems in developing countries is another factor expected to restrain growth of the target market.

Increasing R&D and technological advancements, and adoption of rapid test in developed as well as developing countries are factors expected to offer revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Among the contaminant segments, the pathogens segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market in years to come.

Among the food tested segments, the meat & seafood products segment is projected to register major revenue growth in the target market in the next 10 years.

Among the technology segments, the PCR-based segment is expected to register for significant revenue share contribution in the target market.

The rapid test market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share contribution and projected to maintain its dominance in the target market in the next 10 years. Increasing use for rapid test owing to stringent regulatory norms pertaining to food safety is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market in North America region. The Europe market is projected to register moderate revenue growth in the global rapid test market owing to increasing regulations regarding food safety in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market owing to increasing international trade and technological advancements in emerging countries.

Segmentation on the Basis of Contaminant:

Pathogens

Meat speciation

GMOs

Allergens

Pesticides

Mycotoxins

Heavy metals

Others(veterinary drugs, processing induced chemicals, and dioxins & PCBs)

Segmentation on the Basis of Food Tested:

Meat & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts, Seeds, and Spices

Crops

Others (food additives and sauces)

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

PCR-based

Immunoassay-based

Chromatography-based

Spectroscopy-based

