Global Recliner Sofa Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Recliner Sofa Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global recliner sofa market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, operating mode, end user, sales channel, and region.

Global Recliner Sofa Market: Overview

A recliner is armchair or sofa which can be easily reclined when occupant lowers the sofa’s back and raise the front to function as a footrest.

Global Recliner Sofa Market: Dynamics

Recliner sofas are available in various functionalities and types which are majorly used in commercial places including spa, clubs, real estate, etc. Hence, Easy availability of recliner sofas in various types, designs, functionalities, designs, material, etc. and rapid growth of the travel and tourism sector are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global recliner sofa market. In addition, changing buying patterns of individual is influencing manufacturers to introduce new or advanced recliner sofas, which plays an important role for growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in terms of design, along with customizable products and solution are some another factors expected to drive growth of the target market.

Furthermore, high standard of living, urbanization, and inclination towards modern lifestyle are some factors expected to augment growth of the target market.

However, fluctuating cost of raw materials and high cost of these sofas or chairs are some major factors expected to hamper the target market growth. Moreover, additional energy cost generated by power-based recliner sofa may challenge growth of the target market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Recliner Sofa Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the single-seater segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in global market.

Among the operating mode segments, the power segment is projected to register substantial growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the material segments, the leather segment is estimated to account for majority shares, in terms of revenue.

Among the sales channel segments, the online segment is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to hassle-free shopping experience and various discounts offered by retailers.

Among the end user segments, the commercial segment is projected to register considerable growth, owing to widening application of these sofas among various commercial spaces including office, clubs, gyms, spas, etc.

Global Recliner Sofa Market: Regional Analysis

Recliner sofa market in North America is projected to hold maximum share in the target market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for premium products. In addition, high disposable income of individuals, coupled with increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle are some factors expected to propel the growth of the target market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for significant share in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid urbanization. Moreover, improved standard of living, increasing disposable income, and increasing spending on luxury products are some other factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region.

Moreover, the markets in Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Recliner Sofa Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Single-Seater

Multi-Seater

Segmentation by Material:

Fabric

Leather

Others (Metal, Wood, etc.)

Segmentation by Operating Mode:

Manual

Power

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Specialty Stores

Branded Stores

Online Channels

Discount Stores

Segmentation by End User:

Commercial

Domestic

